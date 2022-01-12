Actor Siddharth Tenders Apology to Saina Nehwal for His 'Rude Joke'

"I may disagree with you on many things, but even my disappointment or anger when I read your tweet cannot justify my tone and words. I know I have more grace in me than that.

"As for the joke ... If a joke needs to be explained, then it wasn't a very good joke to begin with. Sorry about a joke that didn't land.

"I, however, must insist my word play and humour had none of the malicious intent that so many people from all quarters have attributed to me. I am a staunch feminist ally and I assure you there was no gender implied in my tweet and certainly no intent to attack you as a woman.

"I hope we can put this behind us and that you will accept my letter. You will always be my champion. Honestly, Siddharth."