Shah Rukh Khan Calls Alia Bhatt's 'Darlings' Teaser 'Fun, Dark & Quirky'

Shah Rukh took to social media to appreciate the teaser of the film. Sharing the teaser for the film, he wrote, "Funny, dark, quirky, mendak, bichoo and to top it all @shefalishahofficial and @aliaabhatt . Can’t wait to watch the mix in #DarlingsOnNetflix. Releasing 5th August."

It should be noted that the film is co-produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's Red Chilies Entertainment and the music is composed by filmmaker-composer Vishal Bhardwaj.