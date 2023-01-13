Actor Nora Fatehi Records Her Statement in Rs 200 Cr Money Laundering Case
Actor Nora Fatehi had earlier filed a defamation suit against actor Jacqueline Fernandez in Delhi court.
Actor Nora Fatehi recorded her statement on how she got close to conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, the prime accused in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case, before the Metropolitan Magistrate of Patiala House Court on Friday, 13 January, as per a news report by ANI.
In continuation of the same report, VS Chauhan, Nora Fatehi's advocate said, "Today my client appeared before Court and gave statement before magistrate to assist the investigation. Her conduct has been compliant since she has utmost faith in judicial process as well as laws of this country."
"She has, time and again, proved, through her conduct that, in all bona fides, despite her contractual liabilities, she ensures, she assists the investigating agencies whenever the need arises," he added.
Earlier, Nora had filed a defamation suit against actor Jacqueline Fernandez in Delhi court. Both the actors were questioned by the Enforcement Directorate or ED in connection with a 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh.
Sukesh is the prime accused in a Rs 200 crore money laundering scam. He reportedly has multiple cases against him. He has also been arrested many times prior. He is accused of conning Aditi Singh, wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Nora Fatehi Sukesh Chandrasekhar
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.