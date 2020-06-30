Aamir’s Staff Contract COVID-19, Actor’s Mother to Undergo Test
The actor asked fans to pray for his mother.
Aamir Khan has shared a statement saying that some of his staff members have tested positive for coronavirus. The actor appreciated the efforts taken by BMC officials to ensure all protocols are followed.
“This is to inform you that some of my staff have tested positive. They were immediately quarantined, and BMC officials were very prompt and efficient in taking them to a medical facility. I would like to thank the BMC for taking such good care of them, and for fumigating and sterilising the entire society”, Aamir’s statement read.
He also said most of the family members have undergone COVID-19 tests and the results have come negative.
“The rest of us have all been tested and found negative”.Aamir Khan’s statement.
Aamir also added that he is taking his mother for the tests and asked his fans to pray for her. “Right now I am taking my mother to get her tested. She is the last person in the loop. Please pray that she is negative.”
Finally he thanked the Kokilaben Hospital for their services. “And a big thank you to Kokilaben Hospital, and the doctors, nurses and staff there. They were very caring and professional with the testing process.”
Earlier, Boney Kapoor and Karan Johar’s house staff had also tested positive for the virus and they released statements saying the families are fine.
