Aamir’s Staff Contract COVID-19, Actor’s Mother to Undergo Test

Aamir Khan has shared a statement saying that some of his staff members have tested positive for coronavirus. The actor appreciated the efforts taken by BMC officials to ensure all protocols are followed.

“This is to inform you that some of my staff have tested positive. They were immediately quarantined, and BMC officials were very prompt and efficient in taking them to a medical facility. I would like to thank the BMC for taking such good care of them, and for fumigating and sterilising the entire society”, Aamir’s statement read.