Aamir Khan Grooves to 'Papa Kehte Hain' at Daughter Ira Khan's Engagement Party
Ira Khan got engaged to her long time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on 18 November.
A video of Aamir Khan dancing his heart out at daughter Ira Khan's engagement party has been recently doing the rounds on the internet. Ira, daughter of Aamir and his ex-wife Reena Dutta, got engaged to her long time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on 18 November. In the video, she can be seen cheering for her dad, as he grooves to his popular song 'Papa Kehte Hai' from the 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.
While Ira was donned in a gorgeous red gown, Aamir looked dapper in his ivory kurta. The 3 Idiots actor was later joined by cousin Mansoor Khan, as they both threw a stellar dance performance for Ira and the guests.
Take a look at it here:
Ira got engaged to Nupur in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai, in the presence of her family and close friends. The two dated for two years before they finally decided to exchange the rings.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir recently announced his hiatus from acting, in order to spend more time with his loved ones. Although, he would be producing his upcoming film Champions, in which he was initially acting.
He was last seen in filmmaker Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Kareena Kapoor. The film was a Hindi-language remake of Tom Hanks' cult classic, Forrest Gump. However, it failed to perform well at the box office.
Topics: Aamir Khan Ira Khan
