ADVERTISEMENT

Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Nupur Shikhare

The couple completed two years this June.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Nupur Shikhare
i

Ira Khan, daughter of superstar Aamir Khan, got engaged to her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. Both of them took to social media to share the good news. They have been dating for two years and got engaged after.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the video they are both seen talking to each other when Nupur gets down on one knee to propose. Ira says 'yes' immediately after. The crowd is seen cheering loudly.

The duo took to Instagram to announce the good news. She captioned the post as, "Popeye: She said yes, Ira: Hehe, I said yes." Comments flooded in with many wishing them luck for the future and more. Fatima Sana Shaikh wrote, "This is the sweetest thing I have ever seen. Uff. @nupur_shikhare so filmy uff". Sanya Malhotra wrote, "Aww Irooo congratulations." Many more congratulated them.

Ira in June shared that they had completed two years together. She wrote, “It's actually been two years but it's feels like it was always like this. I love you. As truly and genuinely as I am capable of loving. For everything.” Nupur had commented, “I love you too. It was always meant to be like this, we just realised it 2 years back."

Also Read

Trolling Ira Khan for Wearing a Bikini Proves Women Don't Have Luxury of Choice

Trolling Ira Khan for Wearing a Bikini Proves Women Don't Have Luxury of Choice

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Aamir Khan   Ira Khan 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×