5 Big Reveals From Priyanka Chopra on the Dax Shepard Podcast

Priyanka Chopra has been making headlines for speaking about her journey in both Bollywood and Hollywood. She appeared in the recent episode of Dax Shephard's podcast, Armchair Expert, speaking about everything under the sun, from her career goals to equal pay.

The Bajirao Mastani actor did a no-holds-barred interview with the American actor-filmmaker to reveal some interesting facts about her life and what motivated her to make some crucial decisions in her career and personal life.

Here are the top 5 reveals from what Priyanka said: