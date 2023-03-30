ADVERTISEMENT

5 Big Reveals From Priyanka Chopra on the Dax Shepard Podcast

From why she left Bollywood to why she started producing films, Priyanka revealed a lot on Dax Shephard's podcast.

Priyanka Chopra has been making headlines for speaking about her journey in both Bollywood and Hollywood. She appeared in the recent episode of Dax Shephard's podcast, Armchair Expert, speaking about everything under the sun, from her career goals to equal pay.

The Bajirao Mastani actor did a no-holds-barred interview with the American actor-filmmaker to reveal some interesting facts about her life and what motivated her to make some crucial decisions in her career and personal life.

Here are the top 5 reveals from what Priyanka said:

Priyanka opened up about freezing her eggs. 

(Photo: The Quint)

She spoke about why she left Bollywood. 

(Photo: The Quint)

And why immigrants change accents. 

(Photo: The Quint)

Why she chose to produce films. 

(Photo: The Quint)

She got candid about Bollywood's colour bias. 

(Photo: The Quint)

