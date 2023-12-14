22 Years of K3G: Ranveer Hilariously Reacts To Kareena's Iconic Poo Video

Actor Kareena Kapoor has just posted a video celebrating the 22nd anniversary of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The video includes some memorable scenes from the film. It also featured Kajol and SRK. Some of these moments have passed the test of time and it's complied seamlessly in the throwback video.
Kareena took to her Instagram to write,"22 years and still going strong." The video has clips of iconic scenes such as, "Kaun hai yeh jisne dobara mudke mujhe nahin dekha," and the catchy song 'You Are My Soniya'.
Take a look at the video:
The video caught the attention of actor Ranveer Singh as he reacted saying, “Hi babez. Rocky Randhawa this side.” And Kareena to was prompt to respond, "Hi darling, park the car."
The film features Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles. The film hit theatres in 2001.
