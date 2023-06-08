Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Day 6: Vicky Kaushal Film Remains Steady

The film saw a slight dip on day six, it managed to collect only 3 crore. However, despite the setback the film is doing well.

Vicky spoke about the success of the film to PTI, stating: “In the last five days, we have realised that this is what we would feel in all our meetings that people will connect with it. Now, that people are loving it, for us, it's even beyond numbers... To see families coming and watching the film is the real joy. Now that the film has worked in cinema halls, we are here to thank all of you."

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Gaslight. While Vicky was last seen in Govinda Mera Naam.