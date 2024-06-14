Watch: Rajkummar Rao & Shraddha Kapoor's 'Stree 2' Teaser Out In Theatres

The first glimpse of Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's much-anticipated horror-comedy Stree 2, release on the big screen on Friday with the release of Dinesh Vijan's Munjya.
Recently, a social media user posted a leaked clip from the theatre on X (formerly Twitter).
The video featured Rajkummar and his friends Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee, fighting off a ghost in the same village. The clip starts with the phrase "The legend is back", followed by a montage of some thrilling moments from the film.
The clip also features actor Tamannaah Bhatia in a dance sequence; however, it is unclear whether she will play a full-fledged role or have a cameo appearance in the film.
Have a look at it here:
Stree 2 is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan (Maddock Films). As per reports, the film is scheduled for a 15 August release this year.
