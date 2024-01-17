ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

First Look of 'Do Aur Do Pyaar': Vidya Balan & Pratik Gandhi Star In New Rom-Com

Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy are all set to star in 'Do Aur Do Pyaar'.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
2 min read
Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy are all set to star in a romantic-comedy film. On 17 January, the title and release date of their film were unveiled. The film is titled Do Aur Do Pyaar and is scheduled for a theatrical release on 29 March.

Here's what the cast wrote, "This season, let love surprise you, confuse you, consume you! #DoAurDoPyaar releasing in cinemas on 29th March, 2024!"

Vidya has earlier a shared a photo in 2021, talking about the film, “Stoked about my next an untitled charming drama-comedy about modern relationships, which promises to be either your story or the story of your friend. It will make you laugh and cry in equal measure and I’m enjoying playing Kavya to the hilt. Delighted to be directed by @shirshagt and to have such an amazing posse of co-actors - @pratikgandhiofficial @ileana_official and @sendhil_rama (sic)."

Further adding, “It’s my first with @applausesocial (@sameern ) and my next with my Tumhari Sulu producers @ellipsisentertainment (@tanuj.garg, @atulkasbekar, @swatisiyer). Can’t wait for you’ll to watch it next year! And wait for an announcement on the title soon (sic)!"

Topics:  Vidya Balan 

