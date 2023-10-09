ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Video Claims Vidya Balan Has a 'Daughter'; Actor Reacts

Vidya Balan reacts to a paparazzi account's video.

A paparazzi account had recently posted a video of actor Vidya Balan at the airport. She was accompanied by a young girl, and the account captioned the video as, "Vidya Balan with cute daughter." Since then, there have been numerous speculations on social media about who the girl is.

Now, speaking to Hindustan Times Vidya said, "That is my sister's daughter Ira. She has twins, a boy Ruhaan and Ira.

On the professional front, Vidya was last seen in the film Neeyat, wherein she played a detective. She will be seen next in the movie Lovers, co-starring Ileana D'Cruz and Pratik Gandhi.

entertainment and celebrities

