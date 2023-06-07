ADVERTISEMENT

'Typically Bollywood’: Poorna Jagannathan On Shooting YJHD With Ranbir Kapoor

Poorna Jagannathan opened up about her Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani shooting experience.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which stars Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, became one of the biggest successes of 2013 and it recently celebrated its 10th anniversary. Poorna Jagannathan, who played Ranbir's boss in the film, recalled her experience while shooting for the movie.

In the movie, Poorna plays the part of Kabir's (Ranbir) boss who offers him the chance to host his show. Poorna in an interview with News18 recalled:

“We were filming on a boat. It’s in France. There’s limited time on the boat. The script is not written. They are writing the script on the boat. It’s like in Hindi and I need time with Hindi. My mother tongue is Tamil, not even Hindi. It was so funny and so scary. And, you know, Ayan is just writing, as we go along, it was so typically Bollywood,” 

She also recalled her conversation with Ayan who had said that he had not finished writing the film but everything else was in order: “I remember meeting Ayan at the beginning. He’s like, listen, ‘I haven’t written the end.’ Like he has gotten the money. He’s got financing. The locations are closed. We’re filming. He’s like, ‘I haven’t written the end. I was like how is this working?”

Poorna will soon be seen in the last season of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever.

