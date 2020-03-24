QuickE: Rajinikanth Donates Rs 50 Lakh; Meiyang Chang Faces Racism

As coronavirus cases rise with each passing day, help is pouring in from all celebrities. Actor Rajinikanth has donated Rs 50 lakh for Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI). With the cancellation of all productions and shootings till 31 March, the film industry workers will be hit the worst, as they earn wages on a daily basis.

FEFSI has been raising funds to support the film industry employees amid the lockdown imposed. It asked celebrities to come together ad raise a sum of Rs 1 crore for the workers and technicians, and Tamil superstar Rajinikanth made a sizable donation to support them.

Read more on The Quint.