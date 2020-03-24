Salman to Fight Three Villains in Prabhudeva’s ‘Radhe’

Salman Khan and Prabhudeva’s next, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is expected to hit theatres in 2020, and the post-production work has already started. While it was known that the film will see Salman romancing Disha Patani, and fighting it out with Randeep Hooda, the audience is in for a surprise as the film will not have just one but three villains.

The three villains will be played by Randeep Hooda, Gautam Gulati, and Sikkimese actor Sang Hae. Previously, Salman and Randeep have worked together in movies like Kick and Sultan, and Gautam Gulati is a known face in the television industry and also won Bigg Boss 8 hosted by Salman.

The Prabhudeva-directorial is slated for an Eid 2020 release and work on the post-production has begun so that the film can be released as scheduled. According to a report in mid-day, the actor has started work on the post-production of the film at his farmhouse in Panvel, Mumbai. Prabhudeva, who is currently in Chennai, is in contact with Salman. The editing is being carried out under their supervision. The film also stars Jackie Shroff.

Salman had earlier tweeted the motion poster for the upcoming film.