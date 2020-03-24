COVID-19: Rajinikanth Donates Rs 50 Lakh for Film Industry Workers

As coronavirus cases rise with each passing day, help is pouring in from all celebrities. Actor Rajinikanth has donated Rs 50 lakh for Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI). With the cancellation of all productions and shootings till 31 March, the film industry workers will be hit the worst, as they earn wages on a daily basis.

FEFSI has been raising funds to support the film industry employees amid the lockdown imposed. It asked celebrities to come together ad raise a sum of Rs 1 crore for the workers and technicians, and Tamil superstar Rajinikanth made a sizable donation to support them. Film actors Karthi and Suriya also donated an amount of Rs.10 lakh for the FEFSI workers.

Rajinikanth had also recently supported PM Modi’s ‘janta curfew’ to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Celebrities all around the world are doing their bit in the fight against CVOID-19. Celebrity couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds also donated $1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. The donation, split between the two organisations, will be used to help low-income families affected by the pandemic.

Ryan took to Twitter to share details of both the organisations and asked people to step forward. His tweet reads: “Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection.”