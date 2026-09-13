The Revolutionaries Review: How Is General Dyer Its Most Compelling Character?

Creator-producer Nikhil Advani follows up the thoughtful and meditative historical drama Freedom at Midnight with The Revolutionaries, another longform period series about Indian history.

This time, the focus is on some of India’s lesser-known freedom fighters who took up arms against the British in the early 1910s, before the more famous Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, and Udham Singh.

Loosely based on Sanjeev Sanyal’s 2023 book Revolutionaries: The Other Story of How India Won Its Freedom, the eight-episode Amazon Prime Video series is also directed by Advani.