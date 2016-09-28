The Revolutionary vs the Calendar Icon: Rediscovering Bhagat Singh

In 2006, a movie titled Rang de Basanti was released in India. The film followed the travails of a bunch of otherwise wayward university students who end up killing a corrupt minister – mobilised by the story of a handful of Indian revolutionaries (Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, Ram Prasad Bismil and Ashfaqulla Khan) they were playing on screen for a movie. The highly impassioned dose of infantile radicalism drove us to frenzy. For many Bhagat Singh and gang suddenly became ‘cool’ – cool enough to wear on t-shirts and wrist bands.

History books have consistently painted Bhagat Singh as a patriot, an ‘extremist’ revolutionary of India’s struggle (or war if one goes by Bhagat Singh) for independence who was hanged by the British government. Popular culture made him a martyr, albeit with an uncharacteristic unidimensionality.