’Rang De Basanti’ Turns 20: When Bollywood Had a Voice and a Spine

In a statement provided exclusively to The Guardian, political prisoner Mahmoud Khalil reminded the world of the value of student protests. “Students have long been at the forefront of change — leading the charge against the Vietnam war, standing on the frontlines of the civil rights movement, and driving the struggle against apartheid in South Africa. Today, too, even if the public has yet to fully grasp it, it is students who steer us toward truth and justice.” he wrote.

Khalil, an activist and graduate student at Columbia University, was detained by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on 8 March 2025, following his involvement in pro-Palestinian protests.

The same people who mock student protests and tell them to “just focus on studies” equate education to rote learning, not the very thing that teaches you critical thinking, to question, analyse, and fight for a better world. They forget or simply never wake up to the idea that dissent is the backbone of any thriving democracy. Meaningful dissent challenges complacency, holds power accountable, and pushes societies toward progress.