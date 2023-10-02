ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Tejas Teaser: Kangana Ranaut Looks Fierce In New Action-Drama

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Tejas will be released on 27 October.

Actor Kangana Ranaut shared the teaser of her upcoming film, Tejas on 2 October. Kangana will be seen playing the role of an Indian Air Force pilot in the film. The film is backed by RSVP films.

The actor looks lovely in a flying suit, she can be seen getting ready to take off from an Air Force station in the short clip.

The makers dropped the teaser and tweeted, "She is ready to take off for the love of her nation kyunki agar Bharat ko chhedoge toh chhodenge nahi (If you touch India, she will not leave you). Trailer out on Indian Air Force Day, 8th October... Tejas In cinemas on 27th October."

The film will hit the silver screens on 27 October.

Topics:  Kangana Ranaut 

