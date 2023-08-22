'I am Excited to Watch It': Karan Johar On Kangana Ranaut's Film 'Emergency'

ADVERTISEMENT
Karan Johar is currently reeling from the success of his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Karan Johar, who is reeling from the current success of his new film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, opened up about which political event he wishes to see on screen. During an interview, the filmmaker promptly spoke about his excitement to watch Emergency. The film is a biographical drama inspired by the real-life of India's first female Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Karan was open about his excitement to watch Emergency starring Kangana Ranaut. Despite past differences between the duo, Karan commented that he would watch the political drama. He said, “The Emergency is being made and I am excited to watch it," when asked which political event he would like to watch on screen.

Take a look at the first look of the film:

Emergency is directed and co-written by Kangana. Co-written by Ritesh Shah, the film is also made under the actor's own production banner, Manikarnika Films.

Karan Johar   Kangana Ranaut 

