Sushant Hospitalised After Fight With Sisters: Ex-Manager's Lawyer

Saraogi also told the publication that it was impossible that Sushant's family wasn't aware of his substance abuse habit because Sohail had driven him twice to meet his family. "Rajput used to host a lot of parties, and his sisters attended quite a few of them where substance was used. Ayush Sharma and Anandi, two of Sushant's friends, would stay at his place and they would consume drugs together", the lawyer added.

Ashok also said that there were at least three of these parties which were attended by Sushant's family.