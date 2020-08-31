Sushant Hospitalised After Fight With Sisters: Ex-Manager's Lawyer
Sushant ex-manager Shruti Modi has spoken about his relationship with family.
The CBI is currently probing the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and his partner Rhea Chakraborty has been questioned for four consecutive days. Now, as per a report by India Today, Sushant's ex-manager Shruti Modi's lawyer Ashok Saraogi has confirmed Rhea's statements that the late actor was consuming drugs much before she entered into a relationship with him.
"Sohail Sagar, Sushant's former driver and bodyguard, used to fetch drugs for the late actor".Ashok Saraogi, Shruti Modi's Lawyer
Saraogi also told the publication that it was impossible that Sushant's family wasn't aware of his substance abuse habit because Sohail had driven him twice to meet his family. "Rajput used to host a lot of parties, and his sisters attended quite a few of them where substance was used. Ayush Sharma and Anandi, two of Sushant's friends, would stay at his place and they would consume drugs together", the lawyer added.
Ashok also said that there were at least three of these parties which were attended by Sushant's family.
"One of the sisters, Meetu Singh, who lives in Bombay would frequent these parties wherein substance was involved. She is fond of alcohol".Ashok Saraogi, Shruti Modi's Lawyer
Through Shruti Modi, Ashok also threw some light about Sushant's strained relationship with his family.
"In November 2019, three of Sushant's sisters had come to meet him and they were all supposed to go back together.But around 27 November there was a huge fight after which the sisters checked into a hotel. Sushant was so distressed because of the incident that he was admitted at the Hinduja Hospital in Khar on the 28th. His father tried to contact Sushant while he was at the hospital, but the actor refused saying any more communication with the family would deteriorate his condition further".Ashok Saraogi, Shruti Modi's Lawyer
The lawyer also told India Today that Sushant's substance abuse had affected his professional life as well. "In January, a company had proposed to make Sushant their brand ambassador and since he wasn't in town they proposed old photos of Sushant will be used and the contract payment will be reduced. Sushant promised to come to Mumbai and shoot afresh instead but when he came to the city the company terminated the contract as he wasn't in the right mental and physical state".
Earlier, India Today had reported that Sushant's eldest sister Neetu Singh had asked for her brother's treatment details from Shruti Modi. One of Sushant's sisters, Meetu Singh, will be questioned today by the CBI.
(Inputs: India Today)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.