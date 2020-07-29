Sushant's Father's Lawyer on Family's Decision to File FIR

"Mumbai Police wasn't registering an FIR, but forcing them (Sushant's family) to give names of big production houses & get them involved. It (the case) was heading in a different direction", Singh told ANI.

Sharing some more information about the case the lawyer told the news agency, "Patna Police was a little hesitant but CM Nitish Kumar & Minister Sanjay Jha explained the matter to them and FIR was registered. We want that the matter be investigated by Patna Police. The family has not demanded for CBI investigation yet".

A police official told The Quint that the FIR has been filed against Chakraborty and five others. Apart from Section 306 of the IPC (Abetment of suicide), other sections invoked include Section 340, 342, 380, 406 and 420, reports said.