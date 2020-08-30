Sushant Case: Rhea Chakraborty Questioned For Third Day By CBI

On Saturday, 29 August, Rhea had reportedly been questioned regarding embezzlement of funds. As per a report by India Today, CBI had quizzed Rhea regarding finances, Sushant Singh Rajput's mental health and the drug angle. The two charges on Rhea are abetment to suicide and siphoning of funds.

Meanwhile, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has responded to reports of CBI "sources" claiming that the actor has admitted to sending drug-related chats. Talking about the reports, the lawyer told IANS, "“No time for all this. We go by what CBI, ED, police or NCB officially says in writing.” Earlier, Maneshinde had denied claims that Rhea has consumed drugs. "She has never consumed drugs in her life. Rhea is ready for a blood test".