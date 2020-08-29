Rhea Chakraborty Reaches for Second Round of Questioning Today

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was questioned by the CBI yesterday for over 10 hours in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case, is being questioned again today. Chakraborty has arrived at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai, where the CBI has set up base, and where she was quizzed yesterday.

Rhea Chakraborty, dated Sushant for a year and left his home on 8 June, six days before he was found dead. Yesterday, she was asked ten key questions, including details of her relationships with Sushant and his family, why she left the house and if she had any contact with him after she left.

The CBI took over the case following an order from the Supreme Court, is investigating allegations by Sushant Singh Rajput's family that Rhea Chakraborty and her family mentally harassed the actor, took money from him and had a possible role in his death in June.

Rhea Chakraborty told the media about the "unbearable mental torture" of being investigated by multiple agencies; she is currently the subject of at least three separate inquiries - by the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).