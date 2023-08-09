Gadar 2 faces competition at the box office from Akshay Kumar’s Oh My God 2, set to release on 11 August as well.

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which is a whirlwind love story that takes place across borders. The film also stars Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra and Luv Sinha.