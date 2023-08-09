ADVERTISEMENT
Gadar 2 is all set to release on 11 August.

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is off to a great start with advance bookings surpassing those of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan at single screens, as per trade analysts.

According to trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, a total of 1,05,300 tickets have been sold at national chains. Taking to X, he wrote, “#Gadar2 advance booking status at *national chains*… Note: DAY 1 biz… #PVR: 45,200, #INOX: 36,100, #Cinepolis: 24,000, Total: 1,05,300 tickets sold."

Another trade analyst, Sumit Kadel, wrote, “Advance booking at B &C tier single screens is even BIGGER than #Pathaan. Such advance booking at SS has not been witnessed in years.

Gadar 2 faces competition at the box office from Akshay Kumar’s Oh My God 2, set to release on 11 August as well.

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which is a whirlwind love story that takes place across borders. The film also stars Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra and Luv Sinha.

