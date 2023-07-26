ADVERTISEMENT
Gadar 2 Trailer: Sunny Deol Is on a Perilous Mission to Rescue His Son

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel return as Tara Singh and Sakina in Anil Sharma's film.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read

The trailer for Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2: The Katha Continues was unveiled by the makers on 26 July, Wednesday. The film is a sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which is a whirlwind love story that takes place across borders.

The sequel marks the return of Sunny and Ameesha as Tara Singh and Sakina respectively. In the trailer, we get a glimpse into Tara's thrilling journey to save his son as his son gets captured in Pakistan. Sakina also gets concerned when her family gets embroiled in this perilous journey.

The film is helmed by Anil Sharma. The film is produced by Zee Studios and Anil Sharma Productions and co-produced by Suman Sharma.

The romantic drama also stars Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra and Luv Sinha.

It will release on 11 August.

Topics:  Gadar 

