Gadar 2: Sunny Deol Returns As Tara Singh In Action-Packed Teaser

The first teaser of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2: The Katha Continues was unveiled by the makers on 12 June, Monday. The film is a sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.
The film marks the return of Sunny and Ameesha as Tara Singh and Sakina. In the teaser, we can see that Tara is in Lahore in 1971 seemingly fighting off goons. Take a look:
Sunny shared the poster of the film, writing, “Hindustan Zindabaad Hai….Zindabaad Tha.. .aur Zindabaad Rahega! This Independence Day, we bring to you the biggest sequel in Indian cinema after two decades. #Gadar2 releasing in Cinemas on 11th August 2023."
Anil Sharma, who directed the first part and the sequel as well, said in a statement, “Gadar – Ek Prem Katha isn’t my film but it’s people’s film and dynamically shifted the paradigm of the Indian film industry. It went on to become a cult icon wherein people breathed Tara Singh and Sakina’s love story. We are absolutely thrilled to launch the first poster.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)