'Stree 2' Trailer: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao Face Chanderi's New Demon

The makers of Stree 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao finally unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the film on 18 July. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the horror comedy also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles.

The trailer of the film announces the arrival of a new ghoul in Chanderi called the Sarkata Rakshas, a headless demon who rides on a horse. It features Rajkummar, Shraddha and the rest of the cast, who reprise their roles in the sequel and put up a tough against Sarkata.