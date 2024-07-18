'Stree 2' Trailer: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao Face Chanderi's New Demon

The makers of Stree 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao finally unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the film on 18 July. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the horror comedy also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles.
The trailer of the film announces the arrival of a new ghoul in Chanderi called the Sarkata Rakshas, a headless demon who rides on a horse. It features Rajkummar, Shraddha and the rest of the cast, who reprise their roles in the sequel and put up a tough against Sarkata.
Posting the trailer of their film, the makers captioned the post, "India’s most awaited gang is back to fight Chanderi ka naya aatank! Get ready for the biggest horror-comedy film of the year. Stree 2 Trailer Out Now. The legend returns this Independence Day, 15th August, 2024."
Have a look at the trailer here:
Stree 2 will hit the big screens on 15 August. The film is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster Stree.
