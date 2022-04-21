Bollywood Is Feeling the Heat From South Cinema, Say Experts

Yash starrer K.G.F: Chapter 2, the juggernaut from the Kannada film industry, released in five languages on 14 April and it was a record opener in the Hindi belt by raking in Rs 53 crore on day 1. The anticipation for the sequel was such that the makers of Jersey starring Shahid Kapoor reportedly moved their release date to 22 April to avoid a clash.

The film continues to break records, and going by the numbers the film is expected to dethrone SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

Post-pandemic, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise raked in Rs 108.26 crore across India. When SS Rajamouli’s RRR released, the audiences thronged the theatres and it took the box office by storm, and the film earned Rs 240.79 crores in India.