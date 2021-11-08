'Sooryavanshi' BO: Film Has a Bumper Weekend; Makes a Total of Rs 77.8 Cr

Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi broke box office records in the first weekend itself. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film released on 5 November.

Sooryavanshi earned Rs 23.85 on Saturday and Rs 26.94 crore on Sunday, bringing the total to Rs 77.8 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Sooryavanshi brings joy, hope, confidence, optimism back… Emerges a #Diwali gift for the industry… RUNS RIOT at #BO on Day 3… Proves *yet again*: Well-made entertainers will NEVER go out of fashion… Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr, Sun 26.94 cr. Total: ₹ 77.08 cr. #India biz.”