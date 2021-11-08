'Sooryavanshi' BO: Film Has a Bumper Weekend; Makes a Total of Rs 77.8 Cr
Sooryavanshi made less money on the second day, probably because of Bhai Dooj.
Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi broke box office records in the first weekend itself. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film released on 5 November.
Sooryavanshi earned Rs 23.85 on Saturday and Rs 26.94 crore on Sunday, bringing the total to Rs 77.8 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Sooryavanshi brings joy, hope, confidence, optimism back… Emerges a #Diwali gift for the industry… RUNS RIOT at #BO on Day 3… Proves *yet again*: Well-made entertainers will NEVER go out of fashion… Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr, Sun 26.94 cr. Total: ₹ 77.08 cr. #India biz.”
The action cop drama made Rs 26.29 crore on the first day. The CEO of Reliance Entertainment Group, Shibasish Sarkar, had told PTI, "The response has been outstanding but due to state limitation the business was affected (a bit) in places Maharashtra, MP, Bihar and Haryana because of 50 percent occupancy otherwise the number would have been ₹34 crore in domestic market.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.