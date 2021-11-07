Sooryavanshi Box Office Day 2: Crosses 50 Cr Mark, Earns Rs 23.85 Crore

Rohit Shetty’s film Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, earned Rs 23.85 crore at the box office on the second day. It made less money on the second day as compared to Friday, probably because of the festival of Bhai Dooj.

Since the film made Rs 26.29 crore on the first day, the film has officially crossed the Rs 50 crore mark. (Rs 50.14 crore in earnings).