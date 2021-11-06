Punjab Cinemas Halt ‘Sooryavanshi’ Screening Amid Protests From Farmers

While theatres are running at full occupancy, a few screenings in Punjab have been halted amid protests from farmers, according to Film Information.

The farmers, who have been protesting against the BJP government's farm laws believe Akshay Kumar to be a supporter of the party. Skyee, a two-cinema property at Budladha, Punjab, did not screen the morning shows of the film today. Similarly, Mukta A2, another theatre at Ropar has also discontinued the screening. The Kisan Ekta Morcha has also put out a post on Facebook calling to boycott the film. "They come, they loot us & then forget us! We will strongly oppose show casing of #Suryavanshi in #punjab theatres! Won’t allow them loot us more," the post reads.