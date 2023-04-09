Shahid Kapoor & Kriti Sanon Unveil The First Look of Their New Film
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's film is yet-to-be-titled and all set to release this October.
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon took to their social media handles to unveil the first look of their yet-to-be-titled film on 8 April. The duo look stunning as they were seen sitting on a bike which overlooked the sea. The film is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, it will release in October this year.
Shahid took to Instagram to write, "It’s a film wrap."
While Kriti shared the same poster to write, "Announcing the wrap of our impossible love story! Our untitled project is set to release in Oct 2023. A Jio studios and Dinesh Vijan presentation."
The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande & Laxman Utekar. It will also feature Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in important roles.
On the other end, Shahid will also be seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming action film Bloody Daddy. He was recently seen in the thriller web series Farzi alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Kriti will be next seen in Ganapath co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff. While also being a part of the multi-starrer film The Crew.
