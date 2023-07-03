Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna to Star in Anees Bazmee's Next: Report

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Shahid Kapoor is very excited to do an out-and-out comedy after a long time and will commence his work on the film from 1 August. He has allotted bulk dates to Anees Bazmee from August to December as the team is planning a start-to-finish schedule."

According to a report by Mid-Way, a source revealed that Shahid is likely to play a double role in the film. "Anees and his technical team, including DoP Manu Anand and production designer Rajat Poddarr, scouted for locations in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan before finalising the desert state. In the first schedule that rolls in Mumbai, the leads will shoot indoor scenes, with the set depicting the interiors of a Rajasthani haveli," the source added.

The official announcement from the film's makers is still awaited.