Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna to Star in Anees Bazmee's Next: Report

Anees Bazmee's untitled project starring Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna will reportedly go on floors in August.

Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna will reportedly co-star in filmmaker Anees Bazmee's upcoming action entertainer. As per reports, the film will go on floors in Mumbai in August this year.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Shahid Kapoor is very excited to do an out-and-out comedy after a long time and will commence his work on the film from 1 August. He has allotted bulk dates to Anees Bazmee from August to December as the team is planning a start-to-finish schedule."

According to a report by Mid-Way, a source revealed that Shahid is likely to play a double role in the film. "Anees and his technical team, including DoP Manu Anand and production designer Rajat Poddarr, scouted for locations in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan before finalising the desert state. In the first schedule that rolls in Mumbai, the leads will shoot indoor scenes, with the set depicting the interiors of a Rajasthani haveli," the source added.

The official announcement from the film's makers is still awaited.

The untitled project is reportedly produced by Ekta Kapoor and Varisu producer Dil Raju.

