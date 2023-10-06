SRK's 'Jawan' Is the First Film in Indian Cinema to Cross Rs 1100 Crore Globally

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan is a record-breaking hit at the box office. Directed by Atlee, the film opened in theatres globally on 7 September. The pan-Indian action entertainer also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.
Jawan has now become the first film in Indian cinema to earn over Rs 1,100 at the global box office.
Creating a history at the global box office, the film has collected Rs 1103.27 crore worldwide and Rs 733.37 crore at the domestic box office. The film's overseas box office collection stands at Rs 369.90 crore.
Red Chillies Entertainment shared the big announcement with fans on social media. Have a look at their post here:
Jawan has subsequently established its strong footing in the domestic market as well. In India, the film's collection from the Hindi belt has reached Rs 560.03 crore and is expected to soon enter the Rs 600 crore club. Its collection from other language dubs is Rs 59.89 crore. In total, the film has collected 619.92 crore in India.
In addition to the lead actors, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Riddhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and Priyamani in pivotal roles.
Actors Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt also make cameo appearances in the film.
'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theaters in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
