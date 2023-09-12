ADVERTISEMENT
Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan' is the fastest entrant to Rs 500 crore club at the global box office.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
'Jawan' Box Office Day 5: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Crosses Rs 300 Cr Mark in India
Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan is breaking records after records at the box office. Directed by Atlee, the film opened in theatres on 7 September. The pan-Indian action entertainer marked the Bollywood debuts of south cine stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

As per reports, the film entered the Rs 300 crore club at the domestic box office on the fifth day of its release, making it the third Hindi film of 2023 to cross the mark in India.

According to a report by Sacnilk, Jawan, which was also released in Tamil and Telugu, grossed Rs 30 crore nett in India in all languages on the fifth day of its release. So far, the total domestic box office collection of the film stands at Rs 316.16 crore.

Jawan is reportedly the fastest film to enter the Rs 500 crore club globally. It took only four days to earn Rs 520.79 crore in its opening weekend at the worldwide box office.

In addition to the lead actors, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Riddhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and Priyamani in pivotal roles.

Actors Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt also make cameo appearances in the film.

Jawan is currently running in cinemas.

Topics:  Jawan   Shah Rukh Khan 

