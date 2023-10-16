'Feel Proud That I Launched a Young Son': SRK on 25 Yrs of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

Karan Johar's directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completed 25 years on Monday, 16 October. A day before, special screenings of the film was held in a theatre in Mumbai. However, what came as a huge surprise for fans was Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Karan showing up at the theatre to talk about the film's journey. Shah Rukh spoke about the importance of the movie in their lives and the bond he shares with Karan.
"We make films, some get forgotten in time, some do very well at that time and some just don't do good at all. But this film (Kuch Kuch Hota Hai) has stood the test of time. It has aged nearly as good as Karan has."Shah Rukh Khan, Actor
Shah Rukh added, "Many think Karan is my friend. But it was his father Yash Johar who was my friend. To me this film was important because Karan at that time was 23-24 years old and I have a son now Aryan, who is that old. Now when I look back upon it, I feel very happy, very proud as I launched a young son because I was a little more established than Karan was at that time."
Speaking about the film Karan said, "This film is very special to me, it was my first film. It's what began my journey." Recalling a peiece of advice given by his dad Karan told the audience, "My father, I remember, had told me that yeh agar average bhi jayega na toh samajh le tera career hain (I remember my father telling me that even if the film performs averagely, it means you have a career in the movies). But I am glad it did well and I had a film."
