Rahul Dholakia on Leaving Shabaash Mithu: Have to End the Journey

The statement concluded, "Unfortunately I won't be part of the dream, but I am and will always be there for them to realize their dream. Covid messed up everyone's schedules, mine was no different. Ajit has a vision, and a plan for the film and the way to release it. I wish him and the team the very best for it. Thank you. Best wishes, Rahul Dholakia."

Sharing the statement on Twitter, Dholakia wrote, "Good luck #ShabaashMithu !! And for any further comments on this matter kindly contact @MandviSharma ! Thank you all!"

Shabaash Mithu is based on the life of Indian women's cricket captain Mithali Raj and stars Taapsee Pannu as the cricketer. Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji, who replaces Dholakia in the project, has won multiple national awards for his films including Jaatishwar, Chotushkone, Ek Je Chhilo Raja. He helms two shorts in the upcoming Netflix anthology Ray, namely Forget Me Not and Bahrupiya.