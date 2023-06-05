ADVERTISEMENT

Satyaprem Ki Katha Trailer: Kartik-Kiara Star In an Emotional Love Story

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Satyaprem Ki Katha will release on 29 June.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read

Kartik Aaryan's epic romance Satyaprem Ki Katha is all set to release on 29 June. The trailer of the film, which also stars Kiara Advani in a pivotal role released on 5 June.

In the trailer, we see, Kartik's character being desperately in love with Kiara’s character. However, despite their love for each other, obstacles keep them apart. The heartbreaking tale seems to talk about an epic love story between the protagonists.  However, not much is revealed about the story.

Satyaprem Ki Katha also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania in important roles.

The film is helmed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures. 

