'It'll Be Bigger and Better': Rohit Shetty Confirms 'Golmaal 5' With Ajay Devgn

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who is currently gearing up for his OTT debut with Indian Police Force, recently dropped some exciting news for the fans of the Golmaal franchise.
In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the director confirmed that Golmaal 5 will happen with Ajay Devgn and others in the next two years and added that the comic caper would be "bigger and better" this time.
Speaking to the publication, Rohit got candid about his plans for the film and shared that it will be amplified in terms of genre. "Golmaal 5 will happen for sure. Looking at the response, I will have to make it a little soon. I think you will get Golmaal 5 in the next 2 years,” says Rohit Shetty. The director promised that the new Golmaal film will be grander than the earlier parts of the franchise, as the palette of cinema has changed," he added.
“I think cinema in today’s time has to be grand and bigger than the likes of All The Best and Golmaal, which I made back in the day. By big, I don’t mean action. I can’t add action in Golmaal, but I can amp up the scale in the genre. There are so many fans of Golmaal, and I am making this brand for the fans. The next Golmaal film has to be bigger, and better though it’s a comedy franchise. Even I feel the need to make a film like Chennai Express. If I crack a story which is good and grand, I will make a fresh film,” Rohit further told Pinkvilla.
Coming back to Rohit's OTT debut, Indian Police Force will premiere on Amazon Prime on 19 January. The series stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles.
In addition to the web series, the filmmaker is also shooting for Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singham, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff in key roles.
