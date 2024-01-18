'It'll Be Bigger and Better': Rohit Shetty Confirms 'Golmaal 5' With Ajay Devgn

Speaking to the publication, Rohit got candid about his plans for the film and shared that it will be amplified in terms of genre. "Golmaal 5 will happen for sure. Looking at the response, I will have to make it a little soon. I think you will get Golmaal 5 in the next 2 years,” says Rohit Shetty. The director promised that the new Golmaal film will be grander than the earlier parts of the franchise, as the palette of cinema has changed," he added.

“I think cinema in today’s time has to be grand and bigger than the likes of All The Best and Golmaal, which I made back in the day. By big, I don’t mean action. I can’t add action in Golmaal, but I can amp up the scale in the genre. There are so many fans of Golmaal, and I am making this brand for the fans. The next Golmaal film has to be bigger, and better though it’s a comedy franchise. Even I feel the need to make a film like Chennai Express. If I crack a story which is good and grand, I will make a fresh film,” Rohit further told Pinkvilla.