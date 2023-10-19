ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Singham Again: Tiger Shroff Joins Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe In Style

Tiger Shroff is joining Rohit Shetty's cop universe with Singham Again.

Tiger Shroff is all set to join Rohit Shetty's cop universe with Singham Again. Deepika Padukone aka cop Shakti Shetty has also joined the film as the actor unveiled her first look earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is protagonist for the film while Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh are also part of the universe. Ajay Devgn wrote, "The squad just got stronger, welcome to the team ACP Satya." Akshay Kumar added, "Welcoming my brother from another mother, Tiger Shroff as ACP Satya to the squad."

Topics:  Tiger Shroff 

