Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Day 3: KJo's Film Mints ₹19 Crore

The romantic drama film follows the story of Rocky and Rani as they navigate the struggles of convincing their family that they are compatible couple and are suitable for each other despite disparate upbringings and values.

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Choudhury among others.

The film released on 28 July and is helmed by Karan Johar.