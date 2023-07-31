ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Day 3: KJo's Film Mints ₹19 Crore

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Day 3: KJo's Film Mints ₹19 Crore

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Day 3: KJo's Film Mints ₹19 Crore
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani collected a whopping collection of Rs 11.1 crore at the domestic box office on Friday. While on Saturday, 29 July, the romantic drama saw a 45 percent growth in its collections, grossing Rs 16.05 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT
And now, as per Sacnilk and the early estimates, the film collected around Rs 19 crore on Sunday, 30 July. This is a highest collection the film has made so far on a single day. Which makes the total box office collection of the movie Rs 46 crore.

The romantic drama film follows the story of Rocky and Rani as they navigate the struggles of convincing their family that they are compatible couple and are suitable for each other despite disparate upbringings and values.

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Choudhury among others.

The film released on 28 July and is helmed by Karan Johar.

Also Read

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Review: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Are Having Fun!

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Review: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Are Having Fun!

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×