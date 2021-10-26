Ram Madhvani On How International Award Noms Help The Indian Ent Industry

A National Award-winning director, whose web series Aarya received an International Emmy's nomination, Ram Madhvani is a dream director for many. His success might make one think that producers are waiting to invest in his films, but Madhvani tell a different story.

During the promotions of Dhamaka, starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead, Madhvani told The Quint that making films is never easy, no matter how much success one sees. He also spoke about his collaboration with Kartik and how international award nominations actually help the Indian entertainment industry.

Watch the video for more.