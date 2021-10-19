Dhamaka Trailer: Kartik Aaryan Juggles TRPs and Family as Mumbai Is Under Attack
Dhamaka stars Kartik Aaryan as journalist Arjun Mathur, along with Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash.
The makers of Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming film Dhamaka dropped the trailer on Tuesday. Kartik plays a journalist Arjun Mathur who has been bumped off of prime time and is also navigating a divorce.
His life takes an unexpected phone call about a bomb threat in jest. Soon enough, the terrorist’s threat becomes reality and Arjun is stuck in a battle between TRPs, morality, and love.
While Arjun gets an exclusive interview with the terrorist, things soon go haywire when the terrorist’s demand puts several lives in danger, including that of his wife Saumya Mehra Pathak, who is reporting from the bridge where the blasts occur.
At the trailer launch event for Dhamaka, Kartik Aaryan talked about his character and said, “A phone call changed his life and Dhamaka will bring alive this thrilling tale of Arjun.”
The action thriller is directed by Ram Madhvani and is produced by Ram Madhvani Films and RSVP Moviesm Global Gate Entertainment and Lionsgate Films. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur as Saumya Mehra and Amruta Subhash as Kartik’s boss Ankita. Dhamaka is slated to release on Netflix on 19 November.
