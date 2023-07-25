ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Punjab 95': Diljit Dosanjh’s Film Gets a New Title; To Premiere at TIFF 2023

'Punjab 95': Diljit Dosanjh’s Film Gets a New Title; To Premiere at TIFF 2023

Diljit Dosanjh portrays human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra in 'Punjab 95'.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
'Punjab 95': Diljit Dosanjh’s Film Gets a New Title; To Premiere at TIFF 2023
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Diljit Dosanjh is all set for the world premiere of his upcoming film, Punjab 95, at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2023. Helmed by Honey Trehan, the biographical drama is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.

On 25 July, the makers unveiled the first-look poster of the film across social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing his first look from the film, Dosanjh wrote on Instagram, "Waheguruji ka Khalsa, Waheguruji ki Fateh! World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Presenting the first look of Punjab ‘95, a compelling story based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra Ji."

Have a look at the poster here:

As per a report by DNA, the makers of the film had earlier moved the Bombay High Court against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for delaying them the censor certificate for over six months and ordering 21 cuts in the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides Dosanjh, Punjab 95 also stars Arjun Rampal and Suvinder Vicky in pivotal roles. The film was initially titled Ghallughara.

Also Read

Video: Diljit Dosanjh's Desi Swag Is Why He Is The Internet's Favorite

Video: Diljit Dosanjh's Desi Swag Is Why He Is The Internet's Favorite

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Topics:  Diljit Dosanjh   TIFF 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×