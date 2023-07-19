Prabhas’ First Look From 'Project K' Unveiled Ahead of Comic-Con

Vyjayanthi Movies, the makers of Prabhas’s Project K are all set to unveil the first glimpse of the film at San Diego Comic-Con on 20 July in the USA. The makers went on to share Prabhas' first look before the grand event.
The production house captioned the post, "The Hero rises. From now, the Game changes This is Rebel Star #Prabhas from #ProjectK. First Glimpse on July 20 (USA) & July 21 (INDIA)."
In the poster, Prabhas seems to be ready for combat. Take a look:
Earlier Deepika Padukone's poster was revealed. She was seen having an intense look on her face.
Earlier this month, the makers of Project K had announced that the film would be part of this year's Comic-Con in San Diego.
Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the sci-fi drama also stars Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles.
Project K is slated for its theatrical release in January 2024.
