Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office Day 5: Mani Ratnam Film Crosses Rs 300Cr Globally

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1 starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vikram has been performing exceptionally well at the box office. The film hit the big screens on 30 September, clasing with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Vikram Vedha. As per reports, the film has already crossed the Rs 300 crore mark on its fifth day at the global box office. Whereas, in Tamil Nadu the film has collected Rs 100 crore.