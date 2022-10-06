ADVERTISEMENT

Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office Day 5: Mani Ratnam Film Crosses Rs 300Cr Globally

Ponniyin Selvan 1 stars Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Trisha in pivotal roles.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office Day 5: Mani Ratnam Film Crosses Rs 300Cr Globally
i

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1 starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vikram has been performing exceptionally well at the box office. The film hit the big screens on 30 September, clasing with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Vikram Vedha. As per reports, the film has already crossed the Rs 300 crore mark on its fifth day at the global box office. Whereas, in Tamil Nadu the film has collected Rs 100 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trade analyst Trinath confirmed that Mani Ratnam's film has grossed more than Rs 300 crore world wide. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala also verified in his tweet that the film has made Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu. However, Ponniyin Selvan 1's boc office numbers still trail behind SS Rajamouli's RRR and Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2. Both films collcted over Rs 600 crore nett gross.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on Kalki's eponymous novel, Ponniyin Selvan 1 was released in five different languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Besides the leads, the film also stars Karthi, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others in pivotal roles.

Also Read

‘Ponniyin Selvan’ to ‘Naane Varuven’: 9 South Films You Can Watch This Weekend

‘Ponniyin Selvan’ to ‘Naane Varuven’: 9 South Films You Can Watch This Weekend

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Topics:  Mani Ratnam   Aishwarya Rai   Karthi 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×