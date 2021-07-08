'Naya Daur' to 'Leader': Politics of Dilip Kumar's Films

While some of these films deeply mirrored what the country was going through politically, others rippled the surface here and there, giving one transitory glimpses into those lives and times.

Before Naya Daur came Footpath (1953), one of the earliest films on the evils of corruption in public life. In this social noir directed by Zia Sarhadi, Kumar played an idealistic journalist who turns to black-marketing in desperation. Earlier this year, a clip from the film’s climax started doing the rounds of social media as the country reeled under the second wave of the pandemic. As he is surrendering in the police station, Nashu (played by Kumar) confesses to selling rations for profit and when disease took over the city, he hoarded medicine and increased prices. Though the film is better known for the Talat Mahmood classic 'Shaam-e-gham Ki Kasam' and rarely counted among Kumar’s best, the film addresses the still-relevant subject of wealth distribution in the country. Even the pulpy Gunga Jamna (1961), which Kumar wrote and produced, explored the themes of rural poverty and feudal structure that subjugate the poor.