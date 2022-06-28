Katrina Kaif & Siddhant Chaturvedi's 'Phone Bhoot' to Release on This Date

The makers shared the first look of the film on their Instagram page and captioned the post as , "#PhoneBhoot ki duniya mein aapka swagat hai. Arriving on 7th Oct, 2022 at cinemas near you." Losely translated as, "We welcome you to this world."

The first look of the film has a quirky feel to it. Katrina looks steller with her new look sporting a green outfit while Ishaan & Siddhant look dapper in a similar get up.

The film was originally supposed to release this July.